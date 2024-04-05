Old Bar Clams in search for a consistent goal kicker

OLD Bar Clams players were to have a kick off at training last night to determine who would have the goal kicking responsibilities for Saturday's Lower North Coast Rugby Union season opener against Wallamba at Nabiac.
New coach John Parkinson knows that the lack of a consistent kicker last year probably cost the Clams a place in the finals.
Parkinson said the last 15 minutes of last night's training session would be dedicated to goal kicking.
"There's three I've been told can kick goals and we'll make a decision on who has the job after training,'' he said.
The Clams report strong numbers and Parkinson said attendances at training have been good.
"We're looking really strong and the boys are looking forward to the start of the season. We've been improving each week and they're starting to understand the set piece structure that I'm putting in place,'' he said.
Parkinson said getting off to a positive start will be imperative, although with rain forecast, he said he has no idea what shape the Nabiac ground will be in.
"I'm really confident and as long as we stay relatively injury-free I'm sure we're going to be a force to be reckoned with.''
After years in the doldrums Parkinson said there's genuine optimism in the Old Bar camp this year.
The Clams will have joint captains this year, with Jackson Wall sharing duties with Joseph Pott. In the other games premiers Wauchope hosts Forster-Tuncurry, with Manning Ratz having the bye. Women's 10s premiers Gloucester meet Wauchope at Wauchope.
