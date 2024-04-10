Continued growth for Group 3 junior rugby league numbers

GROUP Three Junior Rugby League is enjoying an 11 per cent growth in registrations going into the new season.
Junior RL president Warren Blissett said the biggest growth area in the competition is in the under six and seven age groups.
"There was some controversy around the decision by the New South Wales Rugby League to limit the sixes to a full season of (league) tag with the sevens starting to tackle after about five weeks,'' he said.
"Some pundits said it would destroy the game. But it has attracted younger families to the game and we've enjoyed our biggest growth in these two age groups.''
Mr Blissett said the number of girls playing tackle is steady, however league tag continues to be the more popular option.
"There's been a four to five per cent growth in girls' tackle numbers,'' he said.
"We have 13s, 15s and 17s girls' tackle but we now have an 11 years girls' league tag which we didn't have before as well as 12s, 14s and 16s.
"The league tag numbers have just shot up again. This is the most number we've had and in the junior sphere it's not waning.
"Old Bar alone has eight teams and we have to try and fit them in on a Friday night when the games are played.''
Mr Blissett said the bigger clubs in the group, which covers from area from Gloucester to Port Macquarie, all boast more than 300 players.
The league tag numbers have just shot up again. This is the most number we've had and in the junior sphere it's not waning- Group 3 Junior Rugby League president Warren Blissett
"I introduced a club retention award and Old Bar won that in 2022 and 2023. Their retention is pushing 90 per cent and that comes from having the right coaches, the right managers and trainers."
Mr Blissett said the state government has reduced the Active Kids Voucher from $100 to $50 and it is now means tested. He feared this would could lead to a downturn in registrations.
"This hasn't had the impact on us I thought it would,'' he said.
"Everything is looking is positive, now we just want a bit of luck with the weather so we can get the kids playing sport.''
The season-proper will be underway Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, after the school holidays.
League tag galas are planned for Wauchope and Old Bar on Friday night with the under 10 to 16s league divisions to play at Taree Recreation Ground on Saturday.
Mini League (under 6s to 9s) and girls' tackle divisions will play galas at Port Macquarie on Sunday. However, all will depend on grounds being available after last weekend's deluge and further rain this week.
"I expect both councils (MidCoast and Port Macquarie-Hastings) to make a call on Thursday afternoon or Friday morning,'' Mr Blissett said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.