Taree's Chris Hollis named NSW Rugby League volunteer of the year

By Mick McDonald
September 5 2023 - 9:30am
NSW Rugby League volunteer of the year Chris Hollis and NSW Rugby League's Ben Stewart at the award function in Sydney.
TAREE Red Rovers president Chris Hollis has been named the Gordon Lowrie Memorial Community Volunteer of the Year at the NSW Blues awards night The Star Event Centre in Sydney.

