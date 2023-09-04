GROUP Three Rugby League major semi-final day at Old Bar was hugely successful for the two Port Macquarie clubs.
Port City won the women's league tag and reserve grade while the Sharks took out the under 18s and first grade. All are now through to the grand final at Port Macquarie on Saturday, September 16.
Port City shut out Taree City 16-0 in the league tag major semi. The minor premiers looked faster than their Taree counterparts, who struggled for the most part to get out of their own territory. However, the Bulls defended stoutly and held the Breakers to 6-0 at halftime. Rachael Ackroyd opened Port's scoring in the 11th minute and Sarah O'Connor kicked the conversion.
Taree City's chances all but evaporated when Sophie Humphris scored after sustained pressure to increase the lead to 10-0. Amy Goodwin added the last try and O'Connor kicked the goal to round off the scoring for the game.
Taree City will now play Port Macquarie in the final on Sunday at Old Bar from 11am.
The Sharks ended Forster-Tuncurry's season with a 10-0 win in the minor semi. Sophie Heeney ran in two tries for the winners.
Macleay Valley defeated Taree City 28-4 in the under 18 minor semi. Luke Calthorpe scored two tries for the Mustangs. Josh Hughes scored Taree's try.
A classy and quick Port Sharks were too strong for Port City in the major semi. The Sharks scored five tries to three and always looked to have the upper hand.
Macleay and Port City meet in the final on Sunday from noon.
Old Bar's reserve grade season came to a full stop when beaten 22-8 by Macleay Valley in the minor semi-final. This match will likely be the last for Old Bar's co-coaches, Danny Russell and Ben Witchard, who have both said they will be retiring.
The Mustangs now play Port Sharks in Saturday's final.
Port City thrashed the Sharks 44-6 in the major semi and will take a power of beating on grand final day.
