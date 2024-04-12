Ella jets to Brazil with Australian futsal side

ELLA North from Taree is off to Brazil on November 13 with the Australian under 15 futsal team to play in an international tournament.
"We'll be away for two weeks,'' Ella said.
Ella understands there'll be international and local sides involved. The Australians will play nine games in the two weeks and Ella expects the opposition to be strong.
Ella is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
She was named in the Australian side following the national championships held in Sydney earlier this year. Ella was chosen in the Northern NSW under 14s to play at nationals following the State Cup in Newcastle in December.
"I wasn't too confident about making the (Australian) side,'' she admits.
"But I tried my hardest and it was great to be selected. Now I'm looking forward to going to Brazil, it should be a great experience.''
There are nine players in the Australian squad, so Ella expects to get plenty of game time.
Ella doesn't mind what positions she plays in the frantic game that is futsal.
"I have played goal keeper but I do like to play a pivot - but I'll play wherever I'm needed,'' she said.
Ella started playing futsal when she was aged four, in the Manning competition.
I have played goal keeper but I do like to play a pivot - but I'll play wherever I'm needed- Australian under 15 futsal representative Ella North
Futsal is football's indoor cousin. Not surprisingly, Ella is also a footballer.
She'll turn out for Old Bar Barbarians in the Southern League women's competition this year.
At 14 she's the youngest player in the side.
"I usually play midfield, but as this is my new club, I'm not sure where they'll put me,'' she said.
Last season Ella played with Taree Wildcats women in the Southern League.
It's a case of play futsal and see the world for the North siblings
Ella's older brother, Ziggy, went to Greece and Italy with the Australian under 17s last year.
Ella went overseas with her parents to see him in action. Now she's looking forward to having her own chance to represent Australia in Brazil.
The round ball games dominate her sporting life. She has no preference.
"I enjoy them both,'' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.