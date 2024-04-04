Record teams to start in Southern League women's football competition

A RECORD 14 teams will take part in this season's Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's competition this year.
The new season is scheduled to start tonight (Friday).
Tuncurry-Forster will field two sides - Black and Gold - while Old Bar also has two teams - Barbarians and Gladiators. Pacific Palms, Great Lakes United, Hallidays Point, Wallamba, Tinonee, Taree, Wingham, Lansdowne, Moorland and premiers Cundletown are all represented.
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said there had been a 31 per cent increase in female participation across the zone this year.
He said this would be a direct result of the performance of the Matildas in last year's women's World Cup played in Australia.
Mr Fletcher added the zone would have more than 6500 players in all junior and senior competitions this year. The zone takes in clubs from Gloucester to South West Rocks.
While elated with the response to the Southern League women's competition, Mr Fletcher said there would be some logistical problems, particularly with a gulf in standard between some of the sides. He said at this stage it would be one division.
"I'm not sure what they have in mind with the competition,'' he said.
"They may decide to play one round and split it into two divisions or possibly have a two tier semi-final series.''
General manager Phil Beale said at this stage the zone remains "fluid" as to the format of the women's competition.
"We have a number of options to consider,'' he said.
He expects one full round would be played before a decision is made and said dividing into A and B divisions is a possibility.
Tuncurry Black and Cundletown have been the two dominant sides in the women's competition for a number of years. Last season the Cundle Jets beat Tuncurry-Forster in the grand final played at Tuncurry 4-1 after the scores were locked at 1-1 at halftime.
Meanwhile, Mid Coast play their first home game of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League season at Taree on Sunday against Charlestown Azzurri.
FOR the first time in the club's 50 year history, Pacific Palms won't field a team in the open men's football competition this year.
Nine teams will start in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's premiership to kick-off on April 6. This is down three on last year, Palms, Cundletown and Old Bar.
Lance Fletcher said he understands that seven of the Palms players from last year were turning out with Southern United in the Newcastle Zone 2 competition. Southern is represented in three grades.
In this weekend's schuduled round Taree will be looking for a positive start in the opening game against Great Lakes Vikings at Forster.
The Wildcats struggled in the league last year, however, the team has been bolstered by a number of players from the Old Bar club. Old Bar won't have a side in this year's competition.
Ben Sedlen has returned to the coaching ranks in charge of Taree.
Last season's grand finalists, Tuncurry-Forster, are on the road to play Gloucester Scorpions at Gloucester.
Tinonee and Hallidays Point will meet at Wingham, with the game starting at 1.15pm.
Defending champions Wingham will play Wallamba, also at Wingham. This match will kick-off at 3pm. Wingham dominated last season's premiership.
Lansdowne Lions will have the bye.
Meanwhile, five clubs will again contest the Zone Premier League this year.
All are from the Hastings/Macleay area.
