Manning River Times

Taree futsal player Ziggy North named in Australian under 17 to tour Italy

By Mick McDonald
February 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ziggy North is off to Italy later this year with an Australian under 17 futsal team.

ZIGGY North battled a number of injuries when playing for Manning under 15s in the recent Australian futsal championships held in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.