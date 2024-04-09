VRA Rescue Squad to hold open day to launch fundraising for new equipment

The Taree VRA Rescue Squad will be holding an open day this Saturday, providing the community a first hand look at their life saving capabilities.
The event will be held at the Rescue Squad's headquarters at 28 Muldoon Street, on Saturday April 13 from 10am till 4pm.
Visitors on the day will get a look at an emergency services display featuring personnel and equipment from the Rural Fires Service (RFS), State Emergency Service (SES), ambulance and police, as well as VRA Rescue Squad.
Dignitaries attending the event include both the commissioner and deputy commissioner of VRA Rescue NSW, member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson, Midcoast Council mayor Claire Pontin, as well as senior members of other emergency services.
The day will see the launch of fundraising for the VRA's Heavy Rescue Capability campaign, aimed at acquiring major upgrades of rescue equipment.
According to VRA Rescue Taree captain, David Longworth, the funds raised will be used to purchase specialised equipment not currently available for VRA vehicles.
"Both of our rescue trucks and four wheel drive carry a substantial amount of equipment at the moment so it will be for additional gear such as for heavy vehicle stabilisation," David said.
"We've already purchased heavy vehicle work platforms for working on trucks and buses at accident scenes as well as some 50 tonne lifting ramps, so we're looking at additional heavier capability rescue gear and stabilisation equipment that squads don't normally carry."
Local access to the equipment will enable rescue units to perform certain procedures which might otherwise be subject to delays.
In some cases specialised heavy capability equipment currently has to be transported from locations from as far afield as Newcastle or Lismore.
All of the money raised goes back into purchasing or upgrading rescue equipment or general running costs, like paying power bill or putting fuel into the trucks.- VRA Rescue Squad Taree captain, David Longworth
The total cost of the upgrade is estimated to be in the vicinity of $275,000 which is a substantial amount for what is largely a self-funded volunteer organisation.
While the VRA receives some state government funding along with a $3000 annual grant from MidCoast Council, volunteers are still required to be involved in fundraising activities to keep their service available to the community.
"We're basically shaking the bucket at community events and raffles at Club West Taree, but also different businesses and individuals will donate," David said.
"For instance, in the last few months we've had a substantial donation from Stacks and also from Jamestrong out in the industrial area.
"So it can be $1 or a 20 cent coin in the money box at the local takeaway or it could be a business donating $5000, but most of our funds are coming from local businesses and individuals."
