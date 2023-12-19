Taree Rescue Squad receives new vehicle as part of equipment roll-out

Taree Rescue Squad, the local branch of the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), has taken possession of a new personnel carrier 4WD remote access rescue vehicle.
This will replace an aged vehicle in the Taree fleet, ensuring the squad's capabilities are maintained to the highest of standards.
The handover of the vehicle took place at VRA headquarters in Dubbo, NSW on Saturday, December 16, when nine new specialist rescue vehicles were distributed, collectively valued at more than $1.1 million.
The equipment supply represents a significant enhancement of emergency response capabilities in regional and rural NSW, with VRA Rescue NSW expanding its land, water and aerial capabilities thanks to grants and donations from government, businesses and local communities.
Of the new specialised vehicles set to enhance capability across regional NSW, three light rigid 4WD remote access vehicles will be stationed at Junee, Gulgong and Mudgee, with the six personnel carrier 4WD remote access rescue vehicles sent to Narrabri, Taree, Binalong, Central Coast, Mendooran and Brunswick Heads.
Three Major Incident Support Trailers and two lighting towers will further support the fleet during major incidents. Lighting towers will be stationed at Coolah and Bega local headquarters.
"We are grateful to the NSW Government, as well as business and local communities, for their steadfast and generous support," VRA Rescue NSW commissioner, Brenton Charlton said.
NSW minister for emergency services, Jihad Dib commented on the importance of the role played the VRA, and the need to ensure they are properly equipped.
"VRA Rescue NSW volunteers play an important role in keeping communities safe with their specialist rescue expertise," Mr Dib said.
"The NSW Government is proud to support the work of the VRA with these fleet upgrades, particularly with the benefits they will have for communities in regional and rural NSW."
