Taree Rescue Squad receives new vehicle as part of equipment roll-out

By Rick Kernick
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:42pm
Taree Rescue Squad, the local branch of the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), has taken possession of a new personnel carrier 4WD remote access rescue vehicle.

