Taree Rescue Squad release photos and video of Ellenborough Falls search

Taree VRA Rescue Squad has released photos and video from the search for a missing person at Ellenborough Falls.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On Wednesday, January 17, Taree Rescue Squad joined NSW Police, Taree SES and the Rural Fire Service in searching for the 54-year-old man.
The man was last seen at a home in Port Macquarie on Tuesday morning, January 16.
Police found his car and mobile phone at Ellenborough Falls on Thursday, January 17 and a crime scene was established.
Taree Rescue Squad sent a number of specialist rescue operators trained in remote search area and rescue, vertical rescue, swift water rescue and RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft systems) to Elands to work with police.
On Wednesday, a drone was used to search difficult to access terrain.
On Thursday, the squad members, weighed down by oxygen tanks, went to the bottom of the falls to search a 2.5 kilometre section of the gorge below the falls.
Manning Great Lakes Police found a man's body at Ellenborough Falls on Friday morning, January 18. Although not yet formally identified, the body is believed to be that of the missing man.
A popular tourist spot in the school holidays, Ellenborough Falls has been closed during the search operation, and will remain so until the crime scene is lifted.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Mensline 1300 789 978
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
beyondblue 1300 224 636
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.