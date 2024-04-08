No easy games as Group 3 season looks set to be closely contested

IT doesn't look as thought there'll be many easy games in this season's Group Three Rugby League first grade competition.
Coaches or club representatives said this at the Group Three season launch held for the first time at Club Old Bar.
Two strugglers from 2023, Forster-Tuncurry and Wauchope, will both be big improvers this year.
Beau White has taken over as captain-coach of the Wauchope Blues and he is confident they'll be a force.
He said numbers are solid - in direct comparison to last year when the Blues battled to get a reserve grade side on the field.
Adam Doherty, the co-coach of Forster-Tuncurry's under 18s, said first grade coach Robbie Payne is working hard to get a winning culture back in the club.
The Hawks have recruited strongly in the off-season and have looked off-shore, signing two players from England, while there are also good numbers in the other grades. The Hawks will field a team in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league for the first time.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said the defending premiers will have a new look this year. He said up to nine players from last season won't be backing up. However, Old Bar's match winning contingent from Papua New Guinea are all back along with Fijian winger Simon Wise.
Worboys has been troubled by a leg injury but said he will give himself every chance to be available for the opening round encounter against Wauchope at Old Bar on April 27.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said this will be his final year in the position. Collins has steered the Tigers to the semi-finals for the past two seasons.
He hopes the Tigers have a bit more luck with injuries this year. Collins revealed that top prop Aaron Groom is on track to resume playing after missing 2023 while he recovered from knee surgery.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis said the Bulls are keen to build on last season's improved effort. The Bulls were grand finalists in the women's league tag and semi-finals in reserve grade and under 18s. The first grade side just missed the cut.
Wallis said the main off-season gain, five-eighth Jake Hazard has been training well while the Bulls have also bulked up in the forwards.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard had off-season surgery on a troublesome knee, but is training and should be right for the season opener against Port Sharks.
Sharks coach Matt Hogan said some members of last year's premiership winning under 18s side will be pushing for selection in first grade. He is confident the Sharks will again have a formidable first grade roster after making last season's grand final.
Hogan agreed it will be a tougher campaign this year, with all clubs looking stronger.
Tim Donovan has taken over as head coach of the Port City Breakers. He was previously the assistant coach.
Donovan said the Breakers will be minus a few familiar faces this year, including former captain-coach Richie Roberts, who has moved to Group Two. However, he is confident the Breakers will again be a premiership contender.
Al Lockwood is a gain for Macleay Valley this year and was deputising for coach, Beau Champion. He said the Mustangs have retained most of last year's squad while match winning halfback Shane Davis-Caldwell returns to the fold after a season with Macksville.
Lake Cathie Bonny Hills will play in the Group Three under 18s for the first time. The nucleus of the side were members of the Lake Cathie team that won the Group Three under 16s last season. Colleen Drewitt said the players are looking forward to stepping up to 18s.
Group Three referees president Phil Rainger said the association should have numbers to meet commitments this year, although he admits the resources will be stretched when there are injuries or unavailability. He confirmed that Siobhan Wilson, who last year became the first woman to control a first grade game in Group Three, will be back and is keen to increase her number of top grade appearances.
This was Group Three's first function at Club Old Bar, the new sponsors.
