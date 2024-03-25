Bubb's blue as Wingham Tigers run out of petrol en-route to trial game

WINGHAM Tigers literally ran out of petrol in the rugby league trial game against Glengowan played at Glengowan.
Utility forward Kyran Bubb had almost the entire first grade pack with him for the trip over, however, his vehicle ran out of petrol en-route.
"They had to hitch back to get a jerry can full of petrol and by the time all that happened, they didn't get to the game,'' a bemused captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"So we only had 13 players for the game. We grabbed one from Glengowan to help out. Then Ron Uhuli injured his knee and was out for the day.''
The Tigers lost the game 36-18, which Collins said given the circumstances, was a great effort.
"Kyran won't live this down for a long time,'' he said.
Prop Shannon Martin was the best player on ground, scoring two tries in a busy display. JJ Gibson has looked sharp at training and was also strong in attack from fullback. Gibson has made a slow recovery from a badly smashed leg sustained two years ago, but Collins said he seems to be running with more confidence now.
Nash Atkins turned in a polished effort in the halves.
However, Uhuli will have scans on his knee this week.
"We can only hope it's now too serious,'' Collins said.
Centre Tim Bridge is also to have surgery on an elbow and could also be in doubt for the start of the season.
"I wouldn't mind another trial, but with all the injuries we've got, I don't think we can risk it,'' Collins said.
The Tigers will host Port City in the opening round of the season on Saturday, April 27.
Meanwhile, Wingham's Blake Fraser and Brannon Murray have been named in the Group Three All Stars side to meet the Indigenous All Stars at Wauchope on Saturday, April; 13.
Josh Hopkins, Kyle Morron, Lleyton Moore, Jett Gilbert and Ben Guy are in the Group Three 18s team.
