Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Siobhan first female Group 3 referee to control a first grade game

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siobhan Wilson in charge of the Group Three first grade rugby league clash between Port Sharks and Forster-Tuncurry at Port Macquarie. Picture by Emily Walker.
Siobhan Wilson in charge of the Group Three first grade rugby league clash between Port Sharks and Forster-Tuncurry at Port Macquarie. Picture by Emily Walker.

SIOBHAN Wilson grabbed a slice of Group Three Rugby League history when she blew time on in the first grade clash between Port Macquarie and Forster-Tuncurry last Saturday at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.