SIOBHAN Wilson grabbed a slice of Group Three Rugby League history when she blew time on in the first grade clash between Port Macquarie and Forster-Tuncurry last Saturday at Port Macquarie.
Wilson is the first female member of the Group Three Referee's Association to control a first grade game. Contrary to popular theory, she's not the first woman to referee first grade in Group Three. Kasey Badger, now with the NRL, had charge of an encounter in 2012 between Taree City and Port City as part of a Women in League Round promotion.
But enough semantics. Wilson found out the previous Tuesday she'd gained her first grade spurs.
"It was definitely out of the blue,'' Wilson, 29, said.
"And I was really nervous - much more so than usual because it was my first first grade experience. But it was a great opportunity. The players were absolutely amazing...they were very respectful.''
Wilson agreed it wasn't a particularly tough introduction to first grade, with the Sharks whipping the understrength Hawks 60-0 after leading 40-0 at the break. Wilson called the game off midway through the second half under the NSWRL's Mercy Rule.
"I was told I went pretty well, although there are areas around my ruck control that I need to work on,'' she said.
Wilson started refereeing here in the pandemic-impacted year of 2021. Last season she had the centre for an under 18 semi-final. She was also touch judge for the first grade grand final.
"I've had some opportunities outside the region as well - I've been to the women's national championships,'' she said.
She started refereeing when she was 14 on the Central Coast.
"My mum is a single parent and my younger brother was playing league,'' she explained.
"Mum's rule was one-in-all-in, so I had to go to football anyway. There was a referee there named Darren who suggested I train to get my badge.''
Wilson lives in Newcastle and first started controlling matches in the Newcastle-Central Coast areas. She then met former Group Three referee's boss Tony Hardy and his wife Bev while refereeing in Newcastle.
"Tony suggested I come to Group Three because they were short of referees. I thought it would be a good opportunity so I transferred.''
Wilson said some players struggled to adjust to a female referee.
"I had trouble with one team, but we eventually got to know each other and now they are the most respectful team I've ever refereed,'' she said.
Wilson will referee the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars under 18s at Wingham tomorrow and will run a first grade line. She hopes she gets another crack at first grade the following week. If not, well, that's okay as well.
"I'll just concentrate on doing my best for whatever grade I get,'' she said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
