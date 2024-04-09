Manning representative netball sides preparing for State championships

MANNING netball teams continue to prepare for the upcoming state championships by playing in representative carnivals.
The under 11s head to Coffs Harbour on Sunday while the 17s and opens will contest the Macleay carnival at Kempsey later this month.
Manning association's seven representative sides will be at Coffs Harbour on Sunday, May 5.
While torrential rain that started late last week ruled out most weekend sport, Manning Netball Association was able to conduct season opening games on Saturday and a representative team carnival on Sunday.
A total of 19 teams from Manning Gloucester, Hastings, Nambucca, Bellingen and Macleay associations attended the carnival. Manning fielded six sides from under 11s to 17s.
"Fortunately the rain stopped before games were scheduled to start, and the day turned out to be warm,'' Manning Netball secretary Rebekah Thorne-Allwood said.
The opening ceremony and march past was postponed last weekend until this Saturday and will start from 8.30. In all 33 teams will contest the association's junior and senior grades, one up from 2023.
There are four affiliated clubs, CJs, Old Bar, Taree City and Wingham.
