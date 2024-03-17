Manning Netball urgently needs a representative team convener

THERE'S been renewed interest in representative netball in the Manning Valley association.
MV Netball president Katherine Silcock reports the association will field five representative sides along with a development squad this season.
Last year the association only had one team.
The development squad doesn't contest a state championship. The 12s, 13s and 14s are training for the NSW junior championships and the 15s and 17s the state seniors. Teams also take part in representative carnivals leading up to the state titles.
However, the association urgently requires a representative team convener.
"The convener deals only with rep netball - not Saturday afternoon or Monday night netball,'' Ms Silcock said.
"Buses, accommodation and uniforms have all been organised. The convenor is in charge of the day-to-day running of the teams and all the logistical matters.''
Ms Silcock said the association has exhausted every avenue in an attempt the fill the position.
"Nobody is coming forward. We've asked, sent out e-mails, put it on Facebook and it's just not happening. So we're asking the community to see if there's anyone willing to take on the job,'' she said.
A background in netball isn't a prerequisite for the job.
"I don't play netball, but I wanted my daughter to play and that's how I stepped into this position,'' Ms Silcock said.
"And whoever takes on the (convener's) role will have full support from the association.''
Ms Silcock said the association is 'very hopeful' of maintaining the number of teams from last year throughout the junior and senior competitions. However, she said changes to the state government kids vouchers scheme which assists with the cost of registrations is having an impact.
"We're certainly not struggling and most clubs tell me they are getting there as far as registrations are concerned. We're all looking forward to the season getting underway,'' she said.
Contact the association through its Facebook page for any further inquiries about the convener's position.
