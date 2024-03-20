Old Bar Clams to field two rugby union sides this season

FIVE teams will again contest the Lower North Coast men's and women's rugby union competitions to kick off on Saturday, April 6.
However, there will be one change to the women's 10s, with Old Bar returning but Forster Tuncurry withdrawing.
The Dolphins finished third last season but are unlikely to have a team this year, Mid North Coast Rugby president Steve Rees said.
He said while this is unfortunate, the zone is pleased to see Old Bar in the women's competition for the first time in a number of years.
Gloucester doesn't have a men's side, so will this year play with Forster Tuncurry in the draw. Last season the Cockies were linked with Old Bar.
Gloucester will be the defending champions in the women's 10s, with Wauchope the reigning premiers in the men's competition.
Old Bar and Manning Ratz played a trial last Saturday at Taree Rugby Park.
"I didn't see the game but from what I've been told the Clams showed that they'll be competitive this year,'' Rees said.
The Ratz will be bolstered by a contingent of Pacific Islanders.
"They're good players, including a couple of props and we're always looking for props, because that means I won't have to go anywhere near the field,'' Rees, who is also the Ratz president, said.
Dave Rees will again captain-coach the Ratz. He took them to last season's grand final, where they were beaten by Wauchope. Rees missed the trial against the Clams as he captained Wingham in the Manning T1 cricket grand final against Taree United.
As reported last Friday, John Parkinson has taken over as coach of the Clams.
"Forster's has reportedly picked up a few new players although I did hear there's been a bit of turnover at Wauchope,'' Rees added.
Code-hopping Ricky Campbell returns to rugby with the Ratz this season. Campbell had a crack at rugby league last year in the Hastings competition while he has also played first grade football with the Taree Wildcats.
He was a member of the Ratz premiership winning 2020 side, where he played five-eighth.
