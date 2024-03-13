Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Parkinson says Old Bar Clams are on song to improve rugby fortunes

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE son of an Australian music legend is confident the Old Bar Clams are on song to be a force in this season's Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.