Parkinson says Old Bar Clams are on song to improve rugby fortunes

THE son of an Australian music legend is confident the Old Bar Clams are on song to be a force in this season's Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiership.
John Parkinson - son of Doug - takes the reins of a club that has had little to celebrate in the years since 2012 when they were beaten grand finalists. However, there were positive signs for the Clams last year when despite missing the semi-finals, they proved to be competitive most weeks.
Parkinson's impressive rugby CV includes playing in Sydney with Eastern Suburbs as a lock in the 1990s while coaching extensively with Medowie along with first division clubs in Victoria. He admits to knowing little about LNC rugby, but he isn't concerned about the Clams' poor showing of recent years. He's focusing on 2024.
"It was a bit of a slow burn to start with regarding numbers, but now we're getting 20 to 21 regularly to training,'' he said.
The Clams will have a trial game against Manning Ratz this Saturday, March 16 before saddling up for the season's opening game against Wallamba at Nabiac on Saturday, April 6. This year Old Bar will also field a team in the women's 10s competition.
Old Bar's roster was bolstered last year by a number of Pacific Islanders working at Wingham Beef Exports. That'll be the case again this season.
Goal kicking proved to be Old Bar's downfall on a number of occasions last season and probably cost the Clams a finals berth.
"Goal kicking let them down, but also fatigue from what I've been told. I've been focusing on fitness obviously, but also letting them know why it is important to be fit. Now they get it,'' Parkinson assured.
"I said from the get go, 'you'll hate us coaches to start with, but come the back end of the season when you're wanting to gasp for the extra air, you'll be thanking us.' ''
Parkinson wants to build a positive culture at the Clams. He believes camaraderie and club spirit is the key to achieving that goal. He likes to think that he's building a strong rapport with the players.
"Even when we have a loss, I want the players wanting to come to training with their mates with the aim of doing much better the following week,'' he said.
"I've told the playing group that I won't settle for anything but a top two finish this year."
The Clams looked most dangerous last year when they swung the ball wide in attack. Parkinson wants this to be a strength this season.
"I coach running rugby,'' he said.
"I'm from the old school.''
However, he added he's not looking any further ahead than the April 6 assignment against Wallamba.
"There'll be no super stars in this group - everyone will be treated equally,'' he added.
"It is important to know when the reserves come onto the field from the bench that they can have an impact straight away. The bench players must know all our shapes and structures."
"Anyone can have a bad decade,'' former Queensland and Wallaby prop from the 1970s and '80s, Stan Pilecki reputedly replied when told he'd scored his first try for Queensland in 10 years.
Parkinson said the Clams have had a bad decade. He's now determined to help them get that winning feeling back.
