Deamer continues dream run on Mid North Coast tracks

TRAINER Jason Deamer's extraordinary run of success on Mid North Coast racetracks in 2024 continued when he produced Awesome Tycoon to win at the Taree meeting on Tuesday.
It was Deamer's eighth win on the MNC during that period, with three of those wins coming at Taree and the other five at Tuncurry.
And it's not like he has had a massive number of runners in the area from the start of January through to early April. In fact, he has had just 18 at MNC meetings and his eight wins represents a strike-rate of a whopping 44.44 per cent during that run.
Deamer, who trains out of Newcastle, had just two runners at Tuesday's meeting and his day was done after race two.
Power Of Hope ran fourth for him in race one and then in the second race, the Murray Doust Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 1600 metres, his lightly-raced four-year-old gelding Awesome Tycoon grabbed the lead late to win by 0.25 lengths.
Jockey Ben Looker rode an intelligent race on the $4.80 chance, settling him down slightly worse than midfield and then speeding up when he saw $2.80 favourite Santatime charge towards the lead approaching the home turn.
Santatime, which was chasing back-to-back wins at Taree meetings after scoring there a week earlier, kicked clear at the top of the straight but couldn't hold off Awesome Tycoon.
A big part of the challenge for any trainer is to place his horses in races where they have the best chance of winning and Deamer is doing a fantastic job at that.
Throughout NSW this season he has had 79 starters for 16 wins and a strike-rate of 20.30 per cent.
That includes 35 starters at country meetings for 11 wins at 35.40 per cent and it is obviously a dream run he has been on in the second half of the season.
Deamer said the stable put a lot of thought into where to run the horses and that he always enjoyed taking them to Taree.
"It's a good track and a good club and the people are always friendly when you go to race at Taree. It's the same with Tuncurry," he said.
"We're having a good year and particularly at the Mid North Coast recently and I think a big part of getting things right as a trainer is being realistic about the ability of each individual horse and making choices based on that."
Deamer said Awesome Tycoon, which has two wins, two thirds and a fourth from his five career starts, had a few issues as a younger racehorse that prevented him from racing until he was four.
"It's been really good to finally get him out there and start getting a return for the owners with a couple of wins," he said.
