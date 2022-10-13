Trainer Damien Lane believes he's found a race to suit his old stager Catesby in the $37,000 Bakewell Haulage Krambach Cup over 1600m at Taree on Friday.
The eight-year-old was given a lot of weight, but Lane elected to engage apprentice Anna Roper to ride the horse and bring the impost down from 62kg to 60.
"We're going out to a mile for the first time with him, but he ran a good race in town over 1400 at his last start," Lane said. "So that's encouraging going into a race like this.
"I thought it would be a good idea to reduce that weight with the right sort of jockey and Anna's a good apprentice who's riding well. He's a no-fuss racehorse so there should be no problem there."
Catesby's most recent start that Lane referred to resulted in a fifth of 13 to Mensa Missile in a midweek Benchmark 72 race over 1400m at Rosehill on September 28.
Well-performed country horse Two Big Fari, trained by Todd Howlett, was second in that race, which strengthens the form line.
This will be Catesby's third start for Lane. The horse has had several trainers during his career and at his first start for Lane he was 11th in a 1200m race at Randwick on September 17.
The horse obviously improved out of that race going to his next start at Rosehill and Lane is hoping for further improvement going back to country class at Taree.
"He's been around for a while, so he's a smart racehorse and knows how to handle things," Lane said. "He keeps up on speed in his races and keeps boxing away. I wouldn't want the track to be heavy for him, but it was fine weather on Thursday so hopefully that will help dry it out a bit."
Catesby was quoted as the $3.80 third favourite for the race by TAB Fixed Odds on Thursday. Greek Hero was the favourite at $2.90, with Super the second elect at $3. The only other runner being quoted at single-figure odds in the eight-horse field was Mister Smartee at $8.
Greek Hero was a last-start placegetter at Eagle Farm and Super a last-start placegetter at Warwick Farm.
Greek Hero was allotted topweight at 62.5kg, but his trainer, Jason Deamer, went for an established senior jockey in Ben Looker rather than a claiming apprentice. The Mark Minervini-trained Super is carrying 57kg and will be ridden by another very experienced jockey in Jeff Penza.
Gates open 11am. Entry $10. Food vans, bar, bistro and full TAB and bookmaker facilities.
