Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sixfootone ready to stand tall at Taree races declares trainer

By Greg Prichard
February 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GOSFORD trainer Jake Hull has plenty of belief in Sixfootone's ability to stand tall again when the former South Australian horse races at his new favourite track Taree on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.