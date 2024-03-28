Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ben Sedlen makes a comeback to coaching with Taree Wildcats

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEN Sedlen recalls the days - and they aren't all that long ago - when Taree Wildcats were among the powerhouses of the then Football Mid North Coast Premier League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.