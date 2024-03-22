Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ferris happy to stay at United's helm for one more season

By Mick McDonald
March 22 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Times-Iguana Sport Award

SUCCESSFUL Taree United captain Josh Ferris hopes to stay in charge of the reigning Manning T1 cricket premiers for one more season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.