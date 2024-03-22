Ferris happy to stay at United's helm for one more season

SUCCESSFUL Taree United captain Josh Ferris hopes to stay in charge of the reigning Manning T1 cricket premiers for one more season.
"I'm 45 now and I'd like to keep playing until I'm 50,'' Ferris said.
"I've told the boys I'd have one more year as captain, then maybe look to drop down to T2 for a couple of seasons.''
Ferris steered United to a third consecutive premiership when beating Wingham in the grand final last Saturday at Chatham Park. He's the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
United and Wingham were always the front runners this season in a competition limited to four sides. Great Lakes and Gloucester struggled to be competitive against either United or Wingham and Ferris concedes that did seem to make the season longer.
"Hopefully we'll get at least one more side next year,'' he said.
"We played each other five times, although a few games were washed out. You see the same faces, you know everyone, how they bat and bowl. A bit more variety would be good.''
Ferris said his task as captain was made easier by the fact United had a nucleus of 15 players and the majority were available most weeks.
"I think there was one week we had about nine and I had to get a couple of second graders,'' he said.
"It's a challenge on game day to get the combinations right but at least I wasn't still chasing players on Friday night.''
Ferris admits he can get 'a bit grumpy' in the field as captain.
"We have quite a few old blokes, so I have to think where to put them while we have to use the young blokes in the hot spots where they run a bit more,'' he said.
Ferris isn't sure how many first grade (or T1) premierships he's won.
"I think that's seven or eight with United and I won four or five at Cundletown between two day and one day comps,'' he said.
"We won a couple of 20/20s as well.''
He still enjoys playing the higher grade.
"The good thing about cricket is that age isn't a real barrier,'' he said.
"I struggle with catching and ground fielding, that's where I think I let the team down at times. But batting is still fine.''
Ferris produced a couple of handy knocks this season and was at the crease last Saturday when 17-year-old Zane Hopkins hit the winning runs.
"If I need to bat up the order I can. But while there's kids who want to bat higher, I'm happy to let them,'' he said.
Ferris's highest score in first grade is 175 made in a one dayer a few seasons ago. That will never be under threat.
"I scored a 50 a few weeks ago. It took me two weeks to recover,'' he laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.