Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Zone wants southern clubs to join Zone Premier League

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Campbell from Taree takes on the Tuncurry-Forster defence during a match in the Football Mid North Coast Premier League in 2018. FMNC hopes both clubs will eventually play in the Zone Premier League.
Ricky Campbell from Taree takes on the Tuncurry-Forster defence during a match in the Football Mid North Coast Premier League in 2018. FMNC hopes both clubs will eventually play in the Zone Premier League.

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said he'll continue to work with Taree Wildcats, Wauchope, Wingham and Tuncurry-Forster in a bid to build numbers for the 2024 Zone Premier League (ZPL).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.