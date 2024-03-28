Domonique Wyse named 'Young Woman of the Year' at Royal Easter Show

Taree's Domonique Wyse has been named the Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024.
Domonique triumphed over 13 other Young Women zone finalists to become an ambassador for rural, regional and remote NSW when she won the title at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Sunday, March 24.
The win makes her the first Taree Show Society representative to take out the statewide competition throughout its 62 year history.
Formerly known as the Showgirl competition, the Young Woman of the Year award recognises and celebrates the contributions to community and involvement in rural affairs by young women from regional areas.
Following the presentation ceremony, Domonique spoke of her joy and gratitude of winning the award.
"I'm feeling so, so honoured just to have this role. This program has given me so much and I'm so excited to give back for the next year," she said.
A member of the Taree Show Society since 2019, Domonique is also the current vice president of the ASC of NSW Next Generation, a body tasked with engaging youth in NSW agricultural shows and preparing them to become the next generation of show leaders.
Her connection to youth is further strengthened by her role as an agriculture teacher at Tamworth High School, coaching students through judging, parading and fitting animals, along with her long list of dedicated teaching duties.
She aims to further her education with plans to study for her second tertiary degree, this time in the area of meat science through the University of New England.
Asked about her goals for the coming year with the title, Domonique was typically selfless yet focused on what she looks to accomplish.
"The goals that I hope to achieve is just more networking, being an advocate for Ag Shows, an advocate for RAS, just being there for my local community, and also expanding that throughout New South Wales now," Domonique said.
