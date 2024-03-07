Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Domonique Wyse off to state final of Young Woman of the Year competition

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 8 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Domonique Wyse will be representing Taree at the state final of the Young Woman of the Year competition to be held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.