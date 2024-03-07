Domonique Wyse off to state final of Young Woman of the Year competition

Domonique Wyse will be representing Taree at the state final of the Young Woman of the Year competition to be held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
There she will face off with 13 other Young Women zone finalists on March 24 for the title and the chance to become an ambassador for rural, regional and remote NSW.
After winning what had previously been known as the "showgirl" title at last October's Taree Show, Domonique won through at the Zone 1 final held in Grafton on Saturday, February 17.
Despite her outstanding credentials, she admits to feeling a little surprised when her name was called out as a winner on the night.
"It was a very big shock, actually, I didn't think I had done well," Domonique said.
"I knew that I'd done quite well with my 'onstage', I was happy with that, but it's an interview process as well and I wasn't happy with my interview, so I definitely wasn't expecting my name to be called out."
Clearly the judges were more impressed than she suspected, which is unsurprising given her impressive resume.
A member of the Taree Show Society since 2019, Domonique has engaged in promoting the Taree Show during that time, pinning up entries, sorting fencing, cleaning the facilities and helping with media and advertising.
I'm super excited and very proud to represent not only my show, my community, but also my region. I'm very passionate about agriculture on the coast and very grateful to have this opportunity.- Taree Show's Young Woman of the Year winner, Domonique Wyse
She is also the current vice president of the ASC of NSW Next Generation, a body tasked with engaging youth in NSW agricultural shows to prepare them with the skills they require to one day become the next generation of show leaders.
"We go around to all the local shows in our region and support, volunteer, engage, encourage and empower youth," Domonique said.
When not participating in show society volunteering, Domonique teaches agriculture at Tamworth High School, coaching students through judging, parading and fitting animals along with her long list of dedicated teaching duties.
Though she plans to further her education in the future, for now Domonique is looking at consolidating her role as a teacher while helping to bring a positive influence to her students.
"In the foreseeable future I want to go back and do meat science through UNE (University of New England), but I haven't signed up for that one yet.
"I think I'm just going to get into teaching for the moment and then see where that takes me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.