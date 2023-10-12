Domonique Wyse has been named the 2023 Taree Show Young Woman of the Year at a presentation ceremony held at the showground on Saturday, October 7.
Clearly impressing the judges with her knowledge of the local region and the role of the show society, Domonique now takes over the reins from 2022 winner, Ebony Bridges.
RELATED: 2023 Taree Show a major success
For the 22 year-old Cundletown native and long time supporter of the Taree Show, there was an element of the inevitable regarding her entering the contest.
"I guess I've been involved with our local show for a few years now, and I've been a member for four years so it's been a long time coming I guess," Domonique said.
"I've just been waiting till I was a bit older and had a bit more experience behind me before entering."
Domonique currently works at Yanco Agricultural High School as an agricultural teacher and is in the process of finalising the fourth year of her Bachelor of Education and Secondary Sciences degree through the University of New England at Armidale.
With the four year degree all but complete, Domonique is on schedule to graduate in December this year and has secured a teaching placement in Tamworth beginning in 2024.
I love coming back home because the sense of community is like no other I've found- 2023 Taree Show Young Woman of the Year award winner, Domonique Wyse
Her role as the Young Woman of the Year will see Domonique assisting the Taree Show Society, fulfilling various civic obligations, and working with younger junior showgirls in a mentoring capacity.
She will also represent the local region of the statewide competition at the zone finals to be held in Grafton in February 2024.
Should she succeed in Grafton, Domonique will progress to the competition's highest level, competing at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney next year.
With her education and professional development credentials blossoming, Domonique faces a future of ever-expanding opportunities. Regardless of where it takes her, she says there's still something special about the Mid Coast region that sets it apart.
"I love coming back home because the sense of community is like no other I've found," Domonique said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.