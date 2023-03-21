TAREE City had a successful start to the 2023 Manning netball season when the club took out the Karen Rasche Memorial trophy after winning the march past of clubs.
Players battled hot conditions for the first games of the new competition.
Meanwhile, the association's under 13 side is currently training for the State championships to be held in July. Manning also has an under 11 development squad. Two Manning sides, an under 17 and open women, will also play in the Northern NSW Regional League this year.
Manning will host a representative carnival in the lead-up to the State titles.
