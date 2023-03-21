Manning River Times
March past part of Manning Netball's season launch | Photos

By Mick McDonald
March 22 2023 - 9:00am
TAREE City had a successful start to the 2023 Manning netball season when the club took out the Karen Rasche Memorial trophy after winning the march past of clubs.

