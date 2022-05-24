Manning River Times

Manning Valley under 17s v Hastings | Photos

By Mick McDonald
May 24 2022 - 11:30pm
DESPITE wet conditions Manning Valley Netball's representative teams had some valuable preparation for the upcoming State championships at the association's carnival held on Sunday.

