DESPITE wet conditions Manning Valley Netball's representative teams had some valuable preparation for the upcoming State championships at the association's carnival held on Sunday.
A total of 33 teams from Coffs Harbour to Great Lakes contested the event that went ahead on the all-weather courts at the Manning association's headquarters at Taree Recreation Ground.
This was in age groups from under 11s through to opens, with Manning will be involved in the under 11s, 12s, 13s, 14s and 17s.
The senior State championships will be played in the Penrith area during the the June long weekend while the juniors will also be in Penrith in the first week of July.
Manning will play in the State 12, 13s and 17s in the juniors and will also have a side at the senior titles.
