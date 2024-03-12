Wingham Show is back for 2024 to thrill and entertain the whole family

All the fun and excitement of the Wingham Show returns from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17 with an event aimed at including all the community - regardless of their budget.
Despite the absence of the rodeo and showjumping, this year's show will feature many of the attractions people have come to love, with a range of free activities designed to put smiles on faces young and old.
"We're really looking forward to is providing a great experience for all the families who want to come along and see a true agricultural show, but also the fun elements," a spokesperson for the Wingham show society said.
"It's putting a whole package together that is affordable for families, especially on the Saturday with our Family Fun Day."
The program for Saturday includes a host of free activities, including face painting, balloon artistry, Old MacDonalds farm petting zoo, plus entertainment from Pepparific.
Other attractions happening over the three day event include wood chopping, chainsaw racing, hall exhibits, plus beef cattle, poultry and all the usual agricultural displays.
There will be a great range of food on offer to keep the family fed, with the ever-popular Ladies Auxiliary once again preparing their famous morning tea. For those with a taste for a different kind of refreshment there will be a bar open on Saturday and Sunday.
We've got brand new rides this year that are amazing and everyone's gonna love.- Wingham Show Society spokesperson
One attraction making a welcome return is the dog show, with more than 300 canines expected to be competing.
For their owners, it's more than the chance of achieving local glory, but also a means for amassing points towards gaining selection for the Sydney Royal Easter Show to be held at the end of the month.
While there won't be any fireworks this year, the highly anticipated and action packed demolition derby will be sure to set some sparks flying.
Organisers are hoping for a good turnout to ensure the success of this cherished local event.
"What we really need is patrons through the gates to help support the Wingham Show so that we can keep providing activities and events for the whole community," a Show Society spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.