The annual Wingham Show enjoyed a respite from the inclement weather and pandemic lockdowns of the past few years when it was held last weekend, even though things were a little on the warm side.
Not that the organisers were going to complain about the heat, given the challenges they've been forced to deal with in recent times.
"It was great. We ran a show last year that was heavily rain affected and had to cancel a lot of sections so we were back with our first full-program show in three years," Wingham Show Society president, Carl Schubert said.
Crowds were relatively quiet on the Friday, however, Saturday saw somewhere in the vicinity of 3000 people through the gates.
One of the major reasons attributed to the strong number of visitors was the decision to run the rodeo on the Saturday as part of the show's program, instead of a separately scheduled event.
"Bringing the rodeo back was probably our best decision for the Saturday of the show to boost numbers," Carl said.
"We don't usually run one with the show and we thought we were just going to put a little bull ride on, but we ended up running a full rodeo program, as we do in January, and we probably reaped the benefits of that."
As could be expected, the agricultural events were also prominent at the event with about 170 cattle entries. Also on show were the best of sheep, poultry and horses; stock horses, hacks, hunters, and Galloways all being well represented.
On Sunday showjumpers occupied the ring from 7am - 2pm in a return of the event following its cancellation last year due to safety issues resulting from the wet weather.
One of the drawcards was former Olympic showjumper, John Fahey OA, who acted as guest judge and was also named patron of the Wingham Show Society.
