The 2023 Wingham Show was made all the more spectacular by the inclusion of a full rodeo program.
Along with the bull riding there was plenty of action with the horse events.
Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin was on hand to catch all the excitement as it happened.
From roping, to barrell racing, Scott's camera was trained on the action to bring it all to you here.
Can't wait for it all to happen again next year!
