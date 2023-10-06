A free education and heifer judging day on Friday marked the start of the 2023 Taree Show.
Participants were schooled in how to prepare animals for exhibit in the ring, followed by workshops in steer and heifer judging and parading.
After lunch came the fun dress-up challenge for youngsters, and their animals, and a quiz.
The afternoon was dedicated to judging meat breed sheep, grain and fruit and vegetables, all under the Ag Show NSW/Royal Agricultural Society banner.
The show continues on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8am both days.
"Entries for the beef cattle are fantastic, I believe the horses are excellent, dairy's getting a lot of entries, poultry as well, and we've been inundated this morning with arts and crafts so it's really good," show president Jane Davis said.
