First Steps Count finally finished and officially opened

Fifteen years after Rosemary Sinclair AO conceived a vision for the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre to be built in Taree, the community and everyone who was involved with the project celebrated its completion with the official opening of stage two of the centre.
"It's mindblowing," Rosemary said.
"It is just so much better than any of us expected, and with the architects and the builders putting so much of themselves into it and all those little finishing touches that came from their creativity... it's just beautiful.
"It caters to the needs of children and families like no other place can."
Stage two was officially opened on March 5, 2024, and comprises a purpose built playroom suitable for all age groups and large enough for groups, a nature-based playground complete with a water pump and mud kitchen, a co-working space that gives people working in the community services sector to rent a desk, and additional facilities for families and staff.
Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie officially opened the centre, cutting the ribbon with Rosemary Sinclair.
"I congratulate the team on bringing the vision to reality," Dr Gillespie said.
"This is one of the most important community projects I have had the privilege to be part of and support over my time as the local MP."
Prominent guests at the opening were Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation (VFFF) director Tim Fairfax AC and Gina Fairfax AC, without whom, Rosemary said, the centre would not exist.
"We trusted in Rosemary and we stood by her; it was hard yards but it was well worth it," Mr Fairfax said.
"It's going to benefit the whole community. What would be nice is to replicate it in other other communities."
Walter and Gisela Duber and their family were especially thanked for design and construction.
"What an amazing achievement for you to see this place up and running and children enjoying the space that you have so cleverly and intelligently designed and crafted with such care and love," First Steps Count Child and Community Centre chair, Clare Rogers said.
"Thank you so much for your creativity, your patience and your craftsmanship."
Local architects Russell and Caroline McFarland were also thanked, as were the centre's many volunteers, artist in resident Ali Haigh, and Rosemary Sinclair herself.
Ms Rogers took the opportunity to announce that Rosemary Sinclair had agreed to be patron of First Steps Count Incorporated, "lending her name to our organisation to continue our strong partnerships and acknowledging her lifelong commitment to ensuring the safety, protection and well being of children."
Rosemary then presented two First Steps Count Service and Dedication Awards to Aunty Isabell Bungie and Aunty Denise Russell.
"(They) have been part of the First Steps Count story and have helped shape and guide the cultural safety of this place, helping us to embed Biripi culture and guiding us in culturally safe practice with Aboriginal families and colleagues," Ms Rogers said.
