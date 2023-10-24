Wingham based architects Russell and Carolyn McFarland of Austin McFarland Architects are no stranger to awards.
Their latest, a commendation in the Public Architecture category of the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards, was announced in Byron Bay on October 20, 2023.
The building that earned them the accolade was the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre in Taree, which opened in January this year.
"We were up against buildings which had budgets of over $10 million dollars, and the highest being $30 million. And this was $3.5 million," Carolyn said.
"So the fact that we could actually have a building worthy to be considered of an award and provide something that was for such a small budget was fantastic.
"It's such a lovely feeling that working on a facility for the community, to recognise that the efforts that the whole committee put in to get this building built, was a great honour."
Carolyn said the jury were very impressed with what they were able to achieve given the modest budget in terms of facilities and the space.
"There was lots of feedback that we did a lot with the money, in particular the form of the building. The shape. We could have just done a shed off the side, but we actually played with the form and tied in the original theatre.
Russell said that a lot of resources were focused on the operating elements of the theatre itself - the workability and volume.
"The adjacent ancillary areas are very modest, but that theatre is quite well provisioned and with quite expensive retractable seating and lighting rigs and sound," he said.
"We're very appreciative that council supported us as local architects. and went with a local firm rather than going to a, like a larger city practice. They support local design.
Russell added that by using local architects and builders, "it demonstrates that we have the skills and the capacity in our local area to do sort of wonderful things."
The Beryl Jane Flett Studio also earned the builders an award.
Reeman Constructions, a Rainbow Flat company, won the 2023 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards for commercial projects under $5 million.
The Beryl Jane Flett Studio is a multipurpose "black box theatre", a space that looks simple, with no stage, and is suitable for rehearsals and more intimate performances than would normally be performed on the MEC stage. With 125 seats, it is complementary to the 505-seat Manning Entertainment Centre.
As well as smaller, more intimate shows, the Studio has also been used as extra space during the Taree and District Eisteddfod, and is now the home of the Taree Film Society.
The project was made possible with a bequest from the estate of June Neruda Flett, in honour of her mother Beryl Jane Flett for a community performance space to support the local creative arts, along with funding from all levels of government.
The NSW Country Division Architecture Awards were presented in a celebration of design excellence for architects working outside the metropolitan areas of Sydney and Newcastle.
