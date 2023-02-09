First Steps Count Child and Community Centre held its official opening this week in what has been a 14 year journey to bring the $4 million purpose-built facility to life.
About 200 people gathered for the opening of the centre located in Myall Avenue, Taree, celebrating the completion of stage one of the building, including NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole, Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell, and Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor.
Originally conceived in June 2008, the project has been championed by a group of citizens determined to bring much needed services to the area.
Centre president Jeremy Miller conducted the ceremony that acknowledged the contribution of numerous organisations and individuals, most notably, former interim president Rosemary Sinclair AO, whose vision and determination were instrumental in realising the project.
The centre is designed as a community hub for children (aged 0-12) and their families, providing a safe, welcoming place to connect and access supports and programs closer to home.
The facility brings together government and non-government service providers to improve community access to services that support children and families to thrive.
Mayor Claire Pontin acknowledged the donors and fundraisers who had contributed to the project, underscoring the importance of the facility and the programs it delivers to the area.
"As the centre supports children and their families, this facility and its programs are sorely needed in Taree today, and it is a wonderful addition to the community of Taree," Cr Pontin said.
Centre director Clare Brennan spoke of responding to the community's need for a facility that engages families in an appropriately conducive environment.
"This is a place where families can feel safe and welcome to form strong social connections as well as connections with their children, and can access supports and services in a welcoming non-clinical environment."
She thanked the site's builders, Walter and Gisela Duber and their team and architects Russell and Carolyn McFarland, commending them for refining the design to be responsive to community feedback.
Stage two of the project is scheduled to begin later this year.
