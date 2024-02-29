Coaching clinic for kids run by West Hockey Club from Newcastle

Junior hockey players from the region are looking to raise their game following a coaching clinic provided by Newcastle's West Hockey Club.
About 30 junior players aged from nine to 17 attended the clinic held at the Taree Hockey Centre on Saturday, February 24, receiving instruction from members of the West's first grade team.
Coaches put their charges through a series of drills before staging a number of games along with some advanced skill training for the older kids.
According to West's player and clinic coach, Ben Ferguson, there was plenty of talent on show amongst the group.
"They were good. There was three or four girls who will do really well in some of the NSW junior stuff, especially around the 15 to 16 age group," Ben said.
The session was something of a homecoming for a number of the West's players, who were keen to pass on their experience.
"There's five or six of us who play first grade in Newcastle and Sydney who actually grew up in Taree, so we try to get back up here and get a few players encouraged to take that next level and come and play for us," Ben said.
While in town the West team played a match against a combined Taree side that saw the visitors get the win with a scoreline of 9-1.
Organisers are hoping to make the clinic an annual event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.