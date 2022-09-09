Manning River Times

Ben Ferguson and Sam Mudford in Sydney Premier League hockey grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 9 2022 - 12:00am
Ben Ferguson, Blake Hinton and Sam Mudford playing for Uni of NSW in a premier league match this season.

TWO Manning hockey products are hoping to win their first Sydney Premier League premiership in this Saturday's grand final to be played at the Sydney Olympic Hockey Centre.

