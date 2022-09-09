TWO Manning hockey products are hoping to win their first Sydney Premier League premiership in this Saturday's grand final to be played at the Sydney Olympic Hockey Centre.
Ben Ferguson and Sam Mudford will be strikers for University of NSW in the decider against Ryde-Hunter. The game will start at 4pm.
Uni of NSW upset minor premiers Moorebank-Liverpool 2-1 in the preliminary final last weekend to earn a spot in the grand final. However, Ryde-Hunter will start favourites.
Another Manning player, Blake Hinton, would have been in the side, however he is sidelined with a knee injury sustained just before the playoffs started.
Eamon Smith, who also hails from Manning hockey, will be Uni's reserve goal keeper.
Uni of NSW were leading the 2021 competition when the season was called off due to the State lockdown.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
