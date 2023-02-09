TAREE West looks set to return to the Manning Hockey division one women's competition this year and will also play in the Mid North Coast Hockey League.
The club could also nominate for the men's division one/MNC League competitions.
"Taree West is pretty certain they'll put in a division one women's side,'' Manning Hockey secretary, Frank Birkefeld said.
Raiders would join Tigers, Chatham, Sharks and Wingham in division one women and Sharks, Chatham and Tigers in the men.
"I'm aware of a few players who have committed to playing for Raiders,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
Mr Birkefeld said the Raiders also hope to field a men's top grade side.
"Taree West have some promising young male players coming through around the 16 or 17 age group who probably need to go to the next level.
"They're trying really hard to get enough players to field a division one side, just whether it happens to be this year or next remains to be seen.
This week looked more positive the club would be in a position to field a division one men's side.
Clubs have until late February to nominate teams for the various grades.
Mr Birkefeld said Manning had tweaked a rule to allow lower players from clubs not involved in the MNC League to be able to fill-in in that competition.
Previously the Manning teams, Chatham, Tigers and Sharks, could only call on players from their clubs.
RELATED:
However, those in the Hastings had access to minor grade players from other clubs.
"For example, a player from Wauchope B-grade could play for Camden Haven, Port City or Port Thunder in the MNC League,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
This will change this year.
"Lower grade players from clubs not in the hockey league will be able to turn out with one of our teams."
He said players from players in the lower divisions would only be able to play with one MNC team.
"They can't play for Tigers one week, then say Chatham the next,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
"If Taree West can't get a men's division one side this year, this will enable some of their players to get experience in the hockey league. The same could apply to Gloucester or Wingham.''
The Mid Coast Hockey League will enter its third season this year and will again involve division one sides from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations. Matches will be played at Taree and Port Macquarie.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.