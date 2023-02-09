Manning River Times

Taree West to return to Manning division one hockey

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Hockey club delegates at the association's end-of-season debrief meeting held at the Manning Hockey Centre last November.

TAREE West looks set to return to the Manning Hockey division one women's competition this year and will also play in the Mid North Coast Hockey League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.