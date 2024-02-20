House fire in Dunoon Street Taree under police investigation

Police are investigating the cause of a house fire in Taree over the weekend.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Taree and Wingham responded to a call received at 1:25am on Sunday morning relating to a house fire at 2 Dunoon Street, Taree.
Fire crews discovered an active fire in the front room of the single level house with flames emitting from the windows and burning into the ceiling space.
Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to contain what was a rapidly spreading fire, limiting it to the front section of the house and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes with fire crews remaining at the scene for several hours to complete "mopping up" operation.
The majority of the house suffered severe smoke and heat damage.
Due to the circumstances of the fire along with evidence found at the scene, the fire was considered suspicious and was handed over to police for further investigation.
A FRNSW accelerant detection canine program officer and dog assisted police in their investigation at the site on Sunday afternoon. The police investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.
Taree police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
