Spate of suspicious fires in Taree

Police are appealing for information following several suspicious fires at Taree.
About 6pm on Monday, October 30, emergency services were called to Hughes Street, Taree, following reports of a small bush fire.
About 1.35am on Tuesday, October 31, police were patrolling Bushland Drive, Taree, when they located a second fire.
A short time later, police located a third bushfire along the same stretch of road.
About 11.25pm on Tuesday, October 31, a fourth fire was located behind a property on Hughes Road.
NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters attended and extinguished all four fires.
Detectives from Manning/Great Lakes Police District have commenced inquiries into the fires, which are believed to be suspicious.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
