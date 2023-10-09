Taree Fire and Rescue attended two destructive house fires in as many days, though fortunately no loss of life occurred in either incident.
Triple zero calls were received on Thursday, October 5 at about 3.15pm concerning a house fire in Sundara Close, Taree which was subsequently attended by fire crews from Taree, Wingham and Port Macquarie.
Fire crews were confronted with a well developed fire being driven by high winds with extreme heat and smoke conditions prevailing.
After entering the building, firefighters were forced to exit when the building's ceiling collapsed.
Crews then set up a "defensive firefighting" position around the building, containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to surrounding properties. The fire took several hours to control and four hours to completely extinguish.
All of the occupants were evacuated from the building without injury, however, one firefighter was treated by ambulance personnel for heat exhaustion before being released at the scene. Sadly, the family's support dog perished in the fire.
Fire crews were also called to a blaze on Victoria Street, Taree on Saturday October 7, arriving shortly before 8pm to find a single level home well alight.
The property underwent a partial structural collapse as fire crews arrived, preventing them from entering the building.
The structure contained asbestos fibro, meaning the site was also a Hazmat incident, with crews attending until 10.30pm. Once again, the incident was attended by crews from Taree, Wingham and Port Macquarie.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, it is believed the premises was regularly used by squatters. Firefighters performed a thorough search of the building after extinguishing the blaze.
It was a busy weekend for Fire and Rescue crews who were also called upon to attend a series of incidents, including fallen power lines, grass fires, a car fire, bin fires, an animal rescue and a bushfire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.