Four Manning junior representative cricket teams to play grand finals

ALL four Manning inter-district junior cricket teams will play Mid North Coast grand finals Sunday.
Three of the grand finals will be in the Manning/Great Lakes, with the under 17s heading to Laurieton to meet Hastings.
All earned a berth in the grand final when no play was possible in the semi-finals last Sunday due to wet weather. The under 11s had already secured a play in the grand final when Macleay was forced to forfeit the semi-final.
On Sunday Manning under 11s will meet Hastings Green at Cundletown. The under 13s will be at Johnny Martin Oval, where they'll play Macleay Valley.
Manning 15s will play Hastings Green at Tuncurry while Hastings will be Manning's opponents in the under 17s.
All games will start at 10am.
Meanwhile semi-finals for the Manning junior grades will start later this month.
