Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Four Manning junior representative cricket teams to play grand finals

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALL four Manning inter-district junior cricket teams will play Mid North Coast grand finals Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.