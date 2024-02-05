Four Manning junior cricket sides through to inter-district finals

MANNING under 11, 13 and 15 squads are all minor premiers in Mid North Coast inter-district junior cricket.
The three sides completed the season-proper undefeated. After a final catch up round of T20 fixtures the under 17s have finished in second place. Elimination finals will be held next Sunday, February 11, with all four matches to be played in the Manning.
Highlights from the final competition rounds included: under 13s - Carter Cox 105 not out and Jesse Townsend 57no.
Under 15 - Rory Turner 7/34 including a hat trick and captain Charlie Matheson 81 no.
A number of under 11s also represented Mid North Coast recently at the Ron Arendhts carnival, where they performed outstandingly, winning four of the five matches. MNC defeated Hawkesbury, North West Sydney, Newcastle and Central Coast, with their only defeat against Parramatta.
Gloucester's Mitchell Andrews and Taree West's Harry Plummer both put in some top performances with the bat and ball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.