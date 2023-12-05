Manning River Timessport
Manning junior cricket sides make a strong start to inter-district season

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Manning under 15s had a solid win over Hastings Green in the inter-district clash at Johnny Martin Oval.
MANNING under 11, 13 and 15 Mid North Coast inter-district cricket teams are all unbeaten heading into the Christmas break.

