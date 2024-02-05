Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Nav Willett scores two tries as Magpies thump Manly in SG Ball clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nav Willett races through a gap playing for Taree City last season in a match against Forster-Tuncurry at the Jack Neal Oval.
Nav Willett races through a gap playing for Taree City last season in a match against Forster-Tuncurry at the Jack Neal Oval.

FORMER Taree City junior Nav Willett made a winning start with Wests Magpies in the opening round of the SG Ball (under 19) rugby league competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.