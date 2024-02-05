Nav Willett scores two tries as Magpies thump Manly in SG Ball clash

FORMER Taree City junior Nav Willett made a winning start with Wests Magpies in the opening round of the SG Ball (under 19) rugby league competition.
Willett scored two tries in West's 42-18 demolition of Manly in the clash at 4 Pines Park in Manly.
Alternating between centre and wing, Willett crossed in the 20th and 65th minutes.
The Magpies ran away with the encounter in the second half after leading 14-12 at the break.
Willett is one of four squad members who have been training with the West Tigers NRL squad leading into the SG Ball season.
He played fullback for Taree City's first grade side last season despite being still eligible for under 18s and was named the Group Three rookie of the year for 2023. He moved to Sydney late last year after completing his HSC at Taree High.
Wests play Melbourne Storm in the second round at Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows. There are nine competition rounds.
Meanwhile, Group Three will tackle Group Two in a North Coast representative trial at Port Macquarie on Saturday, February 17.
Selectors will then name the North Coast side to play Northern Rivers at Port Macquarie in the opening round of the Country Championships on Sunday, March 3.
The Group Three squad is: Cody Robbins (Port City), Emmanuel Solie (Old Bar Beach), Sam Watts (Wauchope), Trae Clark (Taree City), Simon Wise (Old Bar Beach), Shane Davis-Caldwell (Macleay Valley), Mitchell Wilbow (Port Sharks), Ethan Thompson (Macleay Valley), Koby Smith (Port Sharks), Shannon Martin (Wingham), Mitchell Smith (Port Sharks), Jackson Mullen (Wingham), Richie Roberts (Port City), Jesse Douglas (Port City), Joel Anttilla (Port Sharks), Mitchell Collins (Wingham), Tirell Dungay (Macleay Valley), Kyran Bubb (Wingham).
North Coast Bulldogs had a mixed start to the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s in the first round against Northern Tigers in Tamworth.
The Andrew Johns Cup side won 34-10 but the Daley Cup team was beaten 36-6.
North Coast plays Macarthur West Tigers in the second round at Camden this weekend.
