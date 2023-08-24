WINGHAM has suffered a blow on the eve of the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals with news that New Guinea import Gary Lo cannot play any further matches.
This was confirmed by the NSWRL late this week.
According to the ruling Lo hasn't played enough games to qualify. He arrived in Australia following protracted negotiations with the Tigers before Wingham's August 12 match against Taree City. He then played against Port City last Saturday.
"We've been talking to him for about nine months,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"He wasn't registered with any club in PNG this year because we've been trying to get his visa sorted. It got knocked back twice.
"Now we've wasted money on flights, because if we'd known he wasn't going to be right to play, we wouldn't have bought him over here this year.''
Collins stressed this is a NSWRL ruling and not Group Three.
"It's out of the group's hands,'' he said.
"The NSWRL wonders why country footy is dying. Blokes in an office in Sydney have no idea how hard it is to get players in the country. It's bulls..t''
Lo played for New Guinea in the 2017 World Cup. A strongly built winger he's impressed in his two appearances with the Tigers.
"He was probably our best player last week,'' Collins said.
Lo is one of a number of players from New Guinea the club spoke to this year, although he is the only one who made it onto the field. This club started the season with a number of PNG players in reserve grade, but they were primarily here for work at Wingham Beef Exports.
Looking offshore for players has become popular in Group Three this year.
Old Bar, Wauchope and Port Macquarie have all signed players from New Guinea or the Pacific Islands.
The Tigers finished fifth after the competition-proper and head to Kempsey on Saturday to meet Macleay Valley.
The season's over for the loser. It's an all-Port Macquarie affair in the preliminary semi-final on Sunday with Port Sharks to tackle Port City.
Winner advances to the major semi-final against Old Bar at Old Bar on Sunday, September 10.
