Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Rugby League ruling sidelines Wingham winger for semi-finals

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham's PNG import Gary Lo can't play in the Group Three semi-finals following a ruling from the NSW Rugby League. He is pictured playing for the Tigers in the last round clash against Port City at Wingham.
Wingham's PNG import Gary Lo can't play in the Group Three semi-finals following a ruling from the NSW Rugby League. He is pictured playing for the Tigers in the last round clash against Port City at Wingham.

WINGHAM has suffered a blow on the eve of the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals with news that New Guinea import Gary Lo cannot play any further matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.