TAREE City rugby league fullback Nav Willett is today's guest in the On The Bench segment to feature from 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
Willett is still eligible for under 18s but has locked in the custodian's position in Taree's first grade. He is off to West Tigers for at least four years in November and will play SG Ball (under 19s) with the Tigers in 2024.
Willett revealed that he received an offer from the Sydney Swans, despite the fact he's never played AFL. He's also by far the tallest guest we've had on the segment.
All this and more, along with the Manning Hotel player of the week, will be revealed in On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, from 4pm today on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.