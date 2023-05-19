Manning River Times
Taree City fullback this week's guest on On The Bench

May 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Taree City fullback Nav Willett is by far the tallest guest we've had on On The Bench, towering over co-hosts Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge. On The Bench features on the Times Facebook page at 4pm.
TAREE City rugby league fullback Nav Willett is today's guest in the On The Bench segment to feature from 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.

