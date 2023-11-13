TAREE United moved to the outright lead in the Manning T1 cricket competition by defeating Great Lakes in the round five game at Tuncurry.
United's win and Gloucester's shock defeat of Wingham places United alone on top of the ladder.
United captain Josh Ferris called correctly at the toss and sent Great Lakes into bat. This paid dividends with the home side out in 36 overs for 126.
The Dolphins were reasonably placed at 3/63 after opener Brandon Townsend (24) made a solid contribution. However, the batters struggled from there. Liam Simpson top scored with 30 but lacked support.
Ricky Campbell continued his strong form with the ball by taking 3/18 and opening bowler Jackson Witts 3/30. Promising Tyler Abbott was again among the wickets, taking 2/24. Damon Minett bowled three overs to finish with 2/8.
Youngster Jake Herivel struck an early blow for the Dolphins when he dismissed United opener Lawrie Weeks for 2 with four on the board. United didn't have it all their own way in the run chase and were six down when the finally scored the winning runs. Opener Matt Collier held the innings together with a stoic 56 with two boundaries and a six. MInett made 25.
Herivel claimed 2/15 from 5.3 overs for Great Lakes while David Webster took 2/12.
United hosts Gloucester next Saturday while Great Lakes meet Wingham at Tuncurry.
OLD Bar Eggins batsman Anthony Turner continued his hot run of form when he played a match winning innings of 50 in the T2 clash against premiers Pacific Palms at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
Palms won the toss and batted but were in trouble almost immediately, slumping to 6/11 at one stage. Opening bowlers John Dunbar and Zac Butler were the wreckers, Dunbar finishing with 3/8 and Butler 3/18.
Simon Strutt gave the innings some respectability when he cracked 38, supported by Calab Grimshaw (3) and last batter in Bodhi Jones (8 not out). Palms managed to score 84. Skipper Tim Rees chipped in with 3/19 for Old Bar.
However, Old Bar had early troubles and were 4/12 at one stage, with opener Ben Witchard recording a rare failure when he was out for a duck.
Turner was joined by his son, Rory and they took the score to 38 before Rory fell for 10. Old Bar lost another wicket at 55 but Josh Rees partnered Turner and scored the remaining runs. Turner made an unbeaten 50 from 44 balls with six boundaries and six. This followed on from his 106 the previous match. Rees was 15 not out, slamming one boundary and a six.
Caleb Grimshaw (3/31) and Matt Glover (2/21) were the best of the bowlers.
In other T2 games Bulahdelah accounted for Taree West Thunder, Taree United added to Great Lakes' woes with an easy win at Forster, Wingham beat Taree West Sixers while Old Bar Cellars forfeited to Old Bar Tavern.
Nick Beacham (6/16) and Faron Saxby (4/5) were the destroyers for Wingham.
Bulahdelah leads the competition on 36 points to Old Bar Eggins 30, Palms 24, Taree United and Old Bar Tavern 21, Wingham 18, Taree West Sixers 12, Taree West Thunder 6, Great Lakes 0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.