Turner was joined by his son, Rory and they took the score to 38 before Rory fell for 10. Old Bar lost another wicket at 55 but Josh Rees partnered Turner and scored the remaining runs. Turner made an unbeaten 50 from 44 balls with six boundaries and six. This followed on from his 106 the previous match. Rees was 15 not out, slamming one boundary and a six.

