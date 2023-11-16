THE $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup over 2000 metres is a race local trainer Tony Ball doesn't have much of a history in, but he's hoping to change all that with Strobing at Sunday's big meeting.
"Strobing is a chance, they're all a chance, depends how fast they go!" the affable Ball said.
Ball has had a few go fast for him recently - particularly at his home track. He trained a winning treble at the October 20 meeting at Taree and a single winner at the October 6 meeting there.
"If we get a little bit of rain like we're predicted to get it'll help Strobing's chances," Ball said.
"He's won over 2000 metres at Port Macquarie and 1900 at Kempsey and his last win, which was over 1600 at Taree two starts back, was really good. The 2000 metres is a distance he really likes and it's time to get him out there to that again. He doesn't have to carry much weight.
"He was fourth at Kempsey in his last start and that was still good. He just got caught a bit deep when a few of them made their runs together. He's on a nine-day back-up into the cup and that will suit him nicely."
Asked what his history as a trainer in the Taree Cup had been like, Ball replied: "I've only had one runner in the Taree Cup and he ran seventh, going back a few years. That was Senatorial.
"Around cup time I haven't had a lot of horses that were suited by the 2000 metres and were up to the class, but this time I've got one that deserves a run. Strobing will give a good account of himself."
Ball's apprentice jockey, Mollie Fitzgerald, has ridden Strobing in its last two starts and will ride the five-year-old gelding again in the cup.
"Mollie is going very good," Ball said. "She's getting plenty of rides from outside stables now because she's shown what she can do. She listens to your advice and learns from her rides and she's getting results.
"She's only been riding for three months and this would obviously be her biggest win if she managed to take out the cup. It would be great if we could win it together."
Ball has few other runners in on the day as he bids to make Taree Gold Cup day successful all-round for the stable.
"Bantarki is another one of my runners, in the Benchmark 66 over 1250 metres," Ball said. "He only got beat less than two lengths is a TAB Highway at Rosehill last Saturday. I think all of my runners are well placed on Sunday."
MASTER trainer Gai Waterhouse won the Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup last year with Military Mission and she has accepted with two horses for the $100,000 race over 2000 metres on Sunday.
Waterhouse, who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott, has I'm A Dirty Rascal and I'mintowin in the race.
Four-year-old gelding I'mintowin certainly brings winning form into the race. Coming off two strong barrier trial performances, it won first-up over 1500 metres at Rosehill on November 4 in a strong Saturday benchmark 78 race during the spring carnival.
Formerly a New Zealand horse, that was I'mintowin's first start for the Waterhouse-Bott stable and he has now had seven career starts for two wins and two placings.
I'mintowin is stepping up in distance for the Taree Gold Cup, but if the Waterhouse-Bott stable believes he is capable of doing that successfully then that is as good a guide as punters need when it comes to the horse's chances.
Five-year-old gelding I'm A Dirty Rascal has not raced for 12 months, but has had three barrier trials to fit him for a return.
Military Mission was ridden by Rachel King when it bolted in to win last year's Taree Gold Cup. The horse ran in the Melbourne Cup earlier this month and finished a creditable 10th of 23 runners.
*Gates open at 11.30am. First race 1.25 with the Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup timed for 5.04. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities, plus the Lions Club food van. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.