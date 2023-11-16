Manning River Times
In-form apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald to ride Strobing in Sunday's Taree Cup

By Greg Prichard
November 17 2023 - 4:00am
Inform apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald will ride Strobing in Sunday's Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup for trainer Tony Ball. Picture Scott Calvin
THE $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup over 2000 metres is a race local trainer Tony Ball doesn't have much of a history in, but he's hoping to change all that with Strobing at Sunday's big meeting.

