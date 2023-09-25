Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mollie Fitzgerald notches her third win for trainer Tony Ball

By Greg Prichard
September 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollie continues her winning ways
Mollie continues her winning ways

TAREE trainer Tony Ball is giving apprentice jockey Mollie Fitzgerald plenty of opportunities to find her way and the pair have struck up a winning combination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.